College goes green with new programs
Sault College is putting down roots to become a leader in environmental training in Ontario.
Green infrastructure technician is a new two-year diploma program approved by the post-secondary institution’s board of governors during an online meeting on Thursday. The governors also said yes to one-year graduate certificate programs for climate change mitigation specialist and environmental protection and resource sustainability analyst.
Students “want to know how they can be involved and they want to know if they can make a change to make our world a better place or to mitigate some of the negative effects of climate change,” said David Orazietti, dean of aviation, trades and technology.
The college is “honing in on area that we believe will be very attractive to young people and it creates that specialization and skills to complement prior learning.”
The new academic offerings will put Sault College in a “leadership position” for environmental training at Ontario colleges, Orazietti adds.
Governors also rubber-stamped a graduate certificate in adventure recreation leadership and diploma programs in sports management, business marketing and business human resources. All new offerings begin in 2022.
About half of Ontario’s 24 community colleges have sports management programs. More than half of Sault College’s student athletes said they would take such an academic offering if presented at the school, said Orazietti.
The program can also help boost Sault College’s marketing brand with Orazietti pointing to Brock University highlighting the attendance of Sault Ste. Marie native, and general manager of Toronto Maple Leafs, Kyle Dubas in its sports management program.
Sault College takes a similar approach with its aviation technology-flight program graduates, Orazietti told governors.
“Look at what they’re doing now with their life and their career,” he said. “What a great example and a model for the program.”
Capt. Patrice Powis-Clement, a college graduate, is a current member of the Canadian Forces Snowbirds. A 1996 graduate, Steve Thompson, also served with the flight demonstration team.
