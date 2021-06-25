College goes green with new programs

Article content

Sault College is putting down roots to become a leader in environmental training in Ontario.

Green infrastructure technician is a new two-year diploma program approved by the post-secondary institution’s board of governors during an online meeting on Thursday. The governors also said yes to one-year graduate certificate programs for climate change mitigation specialist and environmental protection and resource sustainability analyst.

Students “want to know how they can be involved and they want to know if they can make a change to make our world a better place or to mitigate some of the negative effects of climate change,” said David Orazietti, dean of aviation, trades and technology.

The college is “honing in on area that we believe will be very attractive to young people and it creates that specialization and skills to complement prior learning.”

The new academic offerings will put Sault College in a “leadership position” for environmental training at Ontario colleges, Orazietti adds.