Article content

Sault College will train up to 90 students as part of a province-wide effort to fast track 6,000 new personal support workers to work in the long-term care and health sectors.

The Ontario government is fully funding the education of 6,000 students who can start their studies in April. Instruction will run six months instead of the usual eight, Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday afternoon. Weekly study hours will be increased. Students can take the program at any of the province’s 24 colleges. They will learn online and do laboratory classes at the college and care sites.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. College helps fast track PSWs Back to video

“The Ontario government is committed to supporting the post-secondary sector and will continue to work with our partners to create programs that are flexible and responsive to our labour market needs,” said Minister of Colleges and Universities Ross Romano during the online announcement.

Ron Common, president of Sault College, said the government action is “a major step to help fill the demand for personal support workers in the community.”