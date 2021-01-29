College plans rapid testing pilot

Brian Kelly
Jan 29, 2021  •  16 hours ago  •  2 minute read
COVID-19 graphic

Sault College plans to start an enhanced COVID-19 screening pilot by mid-February that could be ramped up when more students return to its campus.

Only students who cannot be instructed online are currently going to classes at the post-secondary institution.

They can only enter at one door and have to answer questions developed with Algoma Public Health before they can proceed into the college.

We want to have a safe campus and we’re always looking to improve what we do,” said vice-president academic and research Colin Kirkwood during a board of governors meeting on Thursday afternoon.

Sault College wants to recruit volunteers for an eight-week pilot that would see 40 Panbio COVID-19 Antigen tests done every seven days. Participating students would be drawn from two programs who are regularly on campus “so that we can have some consistency in the testing,” said vice-president corporate and student services Janice Beatty.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Results from a nasal swab would be known in 15 minutes. Any students testing positive would then take a COVID-19 PCR test to confirm the presence of novel coronavirus.

What this will do is enable us to do some rapid screening to get our process and our procedure in place and hopefully, as the college opens up and these tests become more broadly available, we may consider doing it on a larger scale,” Beatty told governors.

Sault College would hire “a part-time professional” to give the test, said director of human resources and communications Rick Webb in an email to The Sault Star.

If the pilot proves that this is effective, and feasible  for our purposes, it could provide an enhanced opportunity for more precise screening and prevention of access beyond the current access questionnaire,” said Webb. “We will need to assess a variety of factors before full implementation beyond the pilot. If this pilot is successful it potentially gives us one more tool to enhance campus safety.”

About 1,000 students in 60 per cent of college and apprenticeship programs go to classes on campus.

At any given time we have less than that,” said Kirkwood.

Peak attendance on campus is early Wednesday afternoons when approximately 300 students are on site.

Maximum number of students in a class is 10. Some health care programs can take up to 50 students.

Only staff who provide essential services, including custodial, information technology and professors teaching courses, can be on campus.

It’s hard to describe how much effort and energy is being put into the services that we provide our students,” said Kirkwood.

btkelly@postmedia.com

On Twitter: @Saultreporter