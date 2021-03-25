College program gets Ford truck

Article content

Ford of Canada is donating a 2020 Ford F-150 to Sault College.

The pickup truck will be used by students in the post-secondary institution’s motive power program.

The truck is one of 95 the automaker is donating to automotive technology educational institutions across Canada, a release says. All were damaged in flooding in 2020 “and have been deemed irreparable.”

Ford of Canada is also offering Sault College students access to its automotive career exploration training.

The vehicle was prepped by Maitland Ford Lincoln prior to its donation to the college.