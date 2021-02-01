Article content

No one was hurt when combustible items near a baseboard heater caught fire at a multi-unit residential building on Saturday.

Firefighters responded to the 0 to 100 block of Wellington Street East shortly before 7 a.m., a release says.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Combustibles start downtown fire Back to video

The fire started on the second floor at 65 Wellington St. E., said Aaron Gravelle, public education officer at Sault Ste. Marie Fire Services.

The fire then spread mostly to the attic and second floor at 61 Wellington St. E. Fire damage to both buildings was significant.

There was a fire alarm system at 65 Wellington St. E. The fire department is invesigating if the system was working.

Canadian Red Cross helped displaced residents with short-term housing.

A cat was rescued and brought to Sault Ste. Marie Humane Society. Sault Ste. Marie Police Service helped at the scene.

View photo gallery at www.saultstar.com