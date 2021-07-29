Committee helps Harte Gold

A special committee will help the owner of a White River gold mine with a strategic review of its operations.

The committee is made up of Harte Gold’s independent directors, Joseph Conway and Douglas Cater.

“There can be no assurance that the strategic review process will result in any transaction or, if a transaction is concluded, what the terms or timing of such a transaction will be,” Harte Gold says.

Geoffrey Cohen, Igor Gonzales and Michael Scherb, Appian’s nominees to Harte Gold’s board, recently resigned. Appian helped Harte Gold with financing to restart its Sugar Zone Mine in White River in 2020.

Harte Gold (TSX: HRT) closed at 8.5 cents on Wednesday. The company’s share price has ranged from 5 cents to 22 cents during the past year.