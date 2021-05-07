Computer grads get Algoma U option

Article content

Sault College computer programming graduates get advanced standing at Algoma University’s computer science degree under a new pathway agreement between the two post-secondary institutions.

The college graduates can opt to complete a three-or four-year degree with the pact announced Friday.

Students who start their studies in September are eligble for the pathway agreement.

“Through this unique partnership, we’re supporting ongoing learning and providing diversity in options and enhanced accessibility to quality education,” said Ron Common, president of Sault College, in a release.

“Together we are focused on student success, meeting the talent needs of our community and ensuring that we are providing strong pathways that lead to good jobs for students,” said Asima Vezina, president of Algoma University.

Algoma University and Sault College have several other partnership agreements in other subject areas including business, environmental science and general arts and science.