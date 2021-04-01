Conditions breached

Brian Kelly
Apr 01, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
(Postmedia file photo)
An Elliot Lake woman is accused of not following her release order’s conditions.

She was charged after Ontario Provincial Police were called to a disturbance at a townhouse complex on Spruce Avenue in Elliot Lake last Tuesday.

Jennifer Stubbert, 39, was charged with two counts fail to comply with an undertaking.

She appeared in bail court in Blind River last Wednesday.

