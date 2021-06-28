Article content

Sault Ste. Marie residents who’ve yet to get jabbed should “consider being vaccinated” against COVID-19, Mayor Christian Provenzano suggests.

He told council Monday evening 77 per cent of Algoma District residents have received at least one dose and 27 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Consider getting vaccinated: Mayor

“We’ve done really well as a community throughout this pandemic,” said Provenzano at the start of the online meeting. “A lot of people have considered what they need to do to keep their family and friends and loved ones and our community at large safe. I want to thank you for that.”

Algoma Public Health reports 400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020. Two cases are active as of Monday afternoon. Six people have died. Provenzano called the current case count “really quite exceptional.”

But he encouraged residents to continue to be cautious and follow public health advice.

“It’s not an indication that we are out of this, or through this, or beyond it,” said Provenzano of the small active case count. “It’s not an indication that we could just change our behaviours back to the way they used to be.”

With Ontario starting Step 2 of the Roadmap to Reopen, Provenzano said “we’re all seeing signs of some life returning to normal.”

“That’s positive and let’s keep it there.”

Information about vaccination clinics is available at APH’s website.

Chippewa County Health Department reports 2,509 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic started. Sixty-seven cases are active. Thirty-four people have died.

