Converter, merchandise taken

A man allegedly took a catalytic converter from a vehicle and later took items from a business without paying on the same day.

The automotive equipment theft in the Trunk Road area was reported last Wednesday morning. A male suspect was identified, police say.

That afternoon, the man is accused of taking merchandise from an establishment in the 200 block of McNabb Street.

Brandon Bennett, 38, was charged with two counts theft under $5,000.

His court date is Oct. 18.