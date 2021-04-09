Cotnoir starts new role

Brian Kelly
Michelle Cotnoir SUPPLIED
Michelle Cotnoir is the new director of wellness and inclusion at Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon.

She began working with the French Catholic board as lead of student wellness in November 2013, a release says.

Cotnoir is also a part-time professor at College Boreal’s social work program.

She begins her new role April 19.

