Country music bash postponed

Brian Kelly
Jun 18, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Timmins country music performer Yvan Nadeau is a Northern Ontario Country Music Association Hall of Fam indutee. POSTMEDIA NETWORK
Timmins country music performer Yvan Nadeau is a Northern Ontario Country Music Association Hall of Fam indutee. POSTMEDIA NETWORK Photo by Ron Grech /Ron Grech/The Daily Press

A Northern Ontario country music celebration is being postponed for a second time due to COVID-19.

An awards weekend organized by Northern Ontario Country Music Association was planned for Nov. 5-7. NOCMA originally planned to recognize its latest inductees in November 2020.

“Rest assured we will be back to celebrating our NOCMA 2020 inductees as soon as it is safe,” a release says.

