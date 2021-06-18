Country music bash postponed

Article content

A Northern Ontario country music celebration is being postponed for a second time due to COVID-19.

An awards weekend organized by Northern Ontario Country Music Association was planned for Nov. 5-7. NOCMA originally planned to recognize its latest inductees in November 2020.

“Rest assured we will be back to celebrating our NOCMA 2020 inductees as soon as it is safe,” a release says.