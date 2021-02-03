Article content

A couple from Blind River is accused of forging a signature of a person one of them knew to buy a used pickup truck from a North York dealership.

The truck was priced at more than $40,000, Ontario Provincial Police say.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Couple use victim to buy truck: OPP Back to video

One of the accused acted as a bookkeepr to the victim and had access to their personal information. The victim’s certificate of Indigenous status was used so they didn’t have to pay tax on the truck’s purchase, police allege.

Phone, email and regular mail were used to buy the truck. A co-signer was needed. The victim’s name was used, police say.

The person whose identification was used received a letter from a financial institution noting they co-signed a loan for the vehicle, said Const. Bev Gauthier. The victim, from Township of the North Shore, contacted police.

An investigation that began in mid-December resulted in a search warrant being executed at a residence on Algoma Street in Blind River on Jan. 21. A tablet, laptop and cellphones were seized. One person was arrested.

A second suspect was arrested in Elliot Lake on Wednesday. The pickup truck was seized.

Jennifer Vanderveer, 43, and Justen Pearse, 43, were charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, use, deals, acts on forged document, identity theft and two counts fraud over $5,000.

Court date for the accused is March 4 in Blind River.