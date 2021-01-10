COVID-19 cases climb by 10

Article content

Ten more Sault Ste. Marie and area residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Nine are from the Sault, Algoma Public Health says. One is from Central and East Algoma.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 128 since March. Fifty-six cases are active as of late Sunday afternoon, Algoma Public Health says.

Testing was done between Jan. 5 and Sunday.

Six caught the virus from close contact. It’s unknown how the four others caught novel coronavirus.

All 10 are self-isolating.

Sixty-six Sault and Algoma residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since Dec. 7. That’s more than half of the total number in the region.