Three more Sault Ste. Marie and area residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Two are from the Sault. One is from North Algoma, Algoma Public Health says.

COVID-19 cases climb by 3

All three are self-isolating.

Two caught coronavirus from close contact. It’s not known how the third person became ill.

One person was tested last Tuesday. Two were tested last Friday.

Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Algoma District stand at 335. Forty-two cases are active. Two people are in hospital.