COVID-19 cases up by three

Brian Kelly
Jan 30, 2021  •  8 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read
COVID-19 graphic

Three more Sault Ste. Marie and area residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Cases 163 to 165 are self-isolating, Algoma Public Health says. It’s not known how they caught novel coronavirus. All three were tested last Wednesday.

Active cases stand at 18 as of Saturday afternoon. One person is in hospital.

Chippewa County Health Department reports a total of 1,704 confirmed cases, 22 deaths and three people in hospital as of Friday.

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.