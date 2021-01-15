COVID-19 outbreaks end at two facilities

Article content

COVID-19 outbreaks at two Sault Ste. Marie facilities are declared over by Algoma Public Health.

Staff members of Great Northern Retirement Home and Extendicare Maple View had tested positive for novel coronavirus.

The outbreaks were declared over on Wednesday (Extendicare Maple View) and Thursday (Great Northern Retirement Home).

APH reports 43 active cases of COVID-19, with one person in hospital, as of Thursday evening.