Sylvan Circle Tour is cancelled for a second year due to COVID-19.

The annual art tour features more than 50 artists selling their work at venues from Echo Bay to Bruce Mines.

COVID-19 spikes Sylvan Circle Tour

Organizers had delayed the application deadline to Monday “in the hope that we could see conditions that gave us some assurance of holding a safe and successful in-person tour.”

But Ontario is under a third lockdown and the province’s residents continue to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

A statement on the event’s website says “we fully expect to be able to plan, organize, and host” the event in 2022.