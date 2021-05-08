COVID-19 spikes Sylvan Circle Tour
Sylvan Circle Tour is cancelled for a second year due to COVID-19.
The annual art tour features more than 50 artists selling their work at venues from Echo Bay to Bruce Mines.
Organizers had delayed the application deadline to Monday “in the hope that we could see conditions that gave us some assurance of holding a safe and successful in-person tour.”
But Ontario is under a third lockdown and the province’s residents continue to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
A statement on the event’s website says “we fully expect to be able to plan, organize, and host” the event in 2022.