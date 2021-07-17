Sault College, Algoma U not following Seneca's vaccination stance
Algoma University and Sault College are not following Seneca College’s decision to require students and staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19 if they are going to be on campus this fall.
Students who will live in residence and play varsity sports at Algoma are “highly” recommended to get vaccinated, said communications officer Megan Parlowe in an email.
Sault College, Algoma U not following Seneca's vaccination stance Back to video
“We continue to provide information to our community about vaccinations, including when pop-up clinics are made available,” she said.
Algoma will follow public health guidelines “as we continue to review and adapt our approach as the pandemic continues to shift.”
“The health and safety of our students and staff are paramount,” said Parlowe.
Algoma University Students’ Union accepts the post-secondary institution’s decision not to mandate vaccinations.
Algoma, said AUSU president Rebekah Gwynn, “is doing the right thing by strongly encouraing vaccination.
“Personally, I believe it is your civic duty to do what you can to protect your peers and your country, especially when vaccines are so accessible in Ontario,” said Gwynn. “However, AUSU recognizes that not all of our students are in Ontario right now, and we know that travel can be very difficult.”
The student union “would love to see” a vaccination rate near 100 per cent by the second semester “but we recognize that simply will not be a reality in September.
“If AU mandated vaccination for the fall, it is likely that our international students will be disproportionately affected,” said Gwynn.
The director of communications and resources at Sault College told The Sault Star the post-secondary institution has not brought in any new vaccination requirements.
“So far we have nothing new to report,” said Rick Webb in an email.
Western University requires students to have at least one dose of the COVID vaccine if they want to live in residence. Students at Western’s affiliated university colleges also have to get immunized.
Algoma Public Health’s medical officer of health says post-secondary institutions are “best-suited” to evaluate “the unique circumstances and risks” of their students and staff.
“Our expectation is that local post-secondary institutions will continue to follow all provincial regulations with regards to infection prevention and control, and take any additional measures the individual college or university deems necessary to protect their staff and students,” said Dr. Jennifer Loo in an email. “Our role as local public health is to provide local institutions with support and guidance in interpreting and implementing provincial regulations, and in making immunization available to those who have not yet received both doses.”
David Agnew, president of Seneca College, called requiring students and staff to get immunized as “the right thing to do to continue to protect the health and safety of our community.
“Everything that we’re doing as a country is trying to beat this virus,” he said. “We know that the way that we can do that is to get vaccinated and stop the spread.”
– with files from Postmedia Network
