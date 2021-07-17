Algoma University and Sault College are not following Seneca College’s decision to require students and staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19 if they are going to be on campus this fall.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Students who will live in residence and play varsity sports at Algoma are “highly” recommended to get vaccinated, said communications officer Megan Parlowe in an email.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sault College, Algoma U not following Seneca's vaccination stance Back to video

“We continue to provide information to our community about vaccinations, including when pop-up clinics are made available,” she said.

Algoma will follow public health guidelines “as we continue to review and adapt our approach as the pandemic continues to shift.”

“The health and safety of our students and staff are paramount,” said Parlowe.

Algoma University Students’ Union accepts the post-secondary institution’s decision not to mandate vaccinations.

Algoma, said AUSU president Rebekah Gwynn, “is doing the right thing by strongly encouraing vaccination.

“Personally, I believe it is your civic duty to do what you can to protect your peers and your country, especially when vaccines are so accessible in Ontario,” said Gwynn. “However, AUSU recognizes that not all of our students are in Ontario right now, and we know that travel can be very difficult.”

The student union “would love to see” a vaccination rate near 100 per cent by the second semester “but we recognize that simply will not be a reality in September.

“If AU mandated vaccination for the fall, it is likely that our international students will be disproportionately affected,” said Gwynn.

The director of communications and resources at Sault College told The Sault Star the post-secondary institution has not brought in any new vaccination requirements.