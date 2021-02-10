COVID-19 vaccinations start at North Shore Health Network

Article content

Lorraine Cada was the first North Shore Health Network Long-Term Care Home resident to get a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The Mississauga First Nation member said “it has to be done.”

Cada was one of 35 residents in Blind River to get their first doses of the vaccine on Tuesday afternoon, said spokesperson Melanie Kubatlija in an email.

NSHN’s occupational health and infection control co-ordinator Nicholas Fraser called the start of vaccinations on Tuesday against novel coronavirus “a turning point worthy of celebration.

“It feels like the first real strike against an invisible enemy we’ve been fighting for over a year now,” he said in a release.