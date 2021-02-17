Article content

Crack cocaine, a fentanly patch and more than $1,300 in Canadian currency were allegedly found when police executed a search warrant at a Blind River residence on Tuesday evening.

The incident happened on Mountain Glen Street, Ontario Provincial Police say.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Crack cocaine, cash seized Back to video

Estimated street value of more than 35 grams of crack cocaine seized is about $6,300.

Tony Amuiri, 22, of Toronto, and Christine Clarke, 35, of Blind River, were charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and two counts possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Amuiri appeared in video bail court in Blind River on Wednesday and was remanded into custody.

Court date for Clarke is April 1 in Blind River.