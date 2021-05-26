Crash badly hurts one

Article content

The driver of a pickup truck suffered serious injuries in a collision with a transport in Sault Ste. Marie’s north end early Wednesday.

The crash happened at about 2:50 a.m. in the 2600 block of Great Northern Road, police say.

The street is closed while police investigate the crash and debris is removed from the scene.