Credit cards taken

An Elliot Lake man is accused of assaulting a family member and stealing their cellphone and credit cards.

He allegedly tried to use the cards to withdraw cash from various sites in Elliot Lake following the assault on April 17, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Spencer d’Amato-Kosch, 20, was charged with theft under $5,000, robbery with theft, fraud under $5,000, theft of credit card, use of credit card, use of credit card data, possess credit card data and possession of a credit card.

Court date for the accused is June 8 in Elliot Lake.