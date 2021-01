Article content

Volunteers are sought to serve on the board of directors of Crime Stoppers of Sault Ste. Marie and Algoma District.

Duties include fundraising and building community relationships, a release says.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Crime Stoppers needs directors Back to video

A letter of interest, resume and application are needed from applicants.

More details are available at www.saultcrimestoppers.com