A man with a rare cancer’s fundraising ride across Canada for charities hit a big bump when his beloved bicycle was stolen in Sault Ste. Marie.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Stephen Dartt, 57, arrived in the Sault last Tuesday as part of his two-month trek from Abbotsford, B.C., to Montreal, Que.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Cross-country rider's bike stolen, found, in Sault Ste. Marie Back to video

The former Bombardier inspector, and his wife Marie Schaap Dart, parked their recreational vehicle at Walmart and went to bed for the night. By the next morning, Dartt’s Trek Domane SL 6 and the seat for a back-up electric-powered bike were stolen.

“It threw him completely in a tailspin,” Schaap Dart told The Sault Star on Friday. Dartt wanted to “pack it all up” and end his effort to raise cash for Make-a-Wish Foundation and a cancer charity to-be-determined that started June 25. He put away his cycling jerseys. The Trek model, purchased in 2020 when Dartt decided to do the ride after learning he had bile duct cancer, cost more than $7,000.

“Things started to turn around” later Wednesday morning when a bicycle shop replaced Dartt’s missing seat. The Darts purchased a 2018 Trek Domane SLR 8 from a Sault resident. Donations of about $1,500 to $2,000 have come in to pay for its cost. Schaap Dart declined to release the purchase price. Buying the bike “definitely was not an expense that we were planning,” she said.

Contributions to help pay for the bike can be made through the GoFundMe account established for the ride. Email mers@schaap.com to alert Schaap Dart that those dollars are for the bike purchase. E-transfers can be sent to the same email address.

Dart, who lives in Mirabel, Que., has no prior cycling experience.