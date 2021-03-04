Sibling wants Crossman remembered at park
City council could soon recognize the efforts of Gerald Crossman to save his younger brother more than 60 years ago at what is now a municipal park in Sault Ste. Marie’s east end.
Crossman, 10, died in February 1960 when he tried to rescue his younger brother, Rob, 7, at what was known as the Shannon Road Pond at the present-day Snowdon Park.
Gerald’s death devastated his family, says his younger brother Ken Crossman. He vowed to his mother, Edith, before her death at 88 in 2015, that he “would do something” for her oldest child.
“I remember how he was like the old mother hen, looking after us in the yard and making sure that we don’t get in trouble,” Crossman told The Sault Star.
His family lived at 212 Shannon Rd., across the street from the pond.
Gerald and Rob went over to throw rocks and sticks through the pond’s ice on Feb. 27, 1960. Rob, said Gerald, lost his balance and fell down an embankment and into the water. Gerald died trying to get him out. Four students from the nearby Shingwauk Indian Residential School, now Algoma University, also helped in the rescue effort.
Gerald died on his father’s birthday.
“My dad was never the same after that,” said Crossman, adding his father became “very abusive” to his wife and children. “It was something nobody could handle. We are not a close family anymore. We don’t talk. We don’t communicate in any way.”
Charles Crossman died in 2009. He was 86. Crossman was predeceased by three other sons, Keith, David and John, between 1978 and 1980.
Ken Crossman met with Mayor Christian Provenzano and chief administrative officer Malcolm White two weeks ago to discuss recognition for Gerald at Snowdon Park. Crossman wants a plaque, bench and small garden at the east-end recreational area.
“I’ve gone down there quite a bit,” said the Goulais Bay resident. “I do it just to bring back what we had at one time and what our family used to be.”
He wants a formal area created at the park for his relatives, his daughter, Sarah, and nearby residents who remember what happened. Crossman, 64, plans to pray there. He visits the park weekly.
White said city officials are “looking at things right now” to honour Gerald Crossman and two Indigenous boys, students at Shingwauk, who are believed to have drowned in the pond circa 1915. Recognition is also being sought for the Shingwauk students who tried to help Crossman. White expects the municpality to have an update in four to six weeks.
“We are actively working with both groups,” said White. “We’ve got a good idea of what Ken is looking for. I don’t see any issues with getting to where Ken wants to be on this.”
Children of Shingwauk Alumni Association and Crossman will be invited to “share their stories” with city council at an upcoming meeting.
The municipality acquired the Shannon Road property in 1956. The land was part of William Stratton’s farm when the two Indigenous boys died more than a century ago, said Ed Sadowski, retired Shingwauk Residential Schools Centre research co-ordinator. Their identities are not known.
The city filled in the pond with slag shortly after Crossman’s death.
The property at the south end of Shannon Road later became a park, named after Ashton Snowdon. He was described by The Sault Star in 1956 as “an active participant in city affairs.” Snowdon served on the boards of the Davey Home for the Aged and Board of Health for more than a decade.
Gerald Crossman is buried at Greenwood Cemetery with his parents and his brothers.
