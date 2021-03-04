Article content

City council could soon recognize the efforts of Gerald Crossman to save his younger brother more than 60 years ago at what is now a municipal park in Sault Ste. Marie’s east end.

Crossman, 10, died in February 1960 when he tried to rescue his younger brother, Rob, 7, at what was known as the Shannon Road Pond at the present-day Snowdon Park.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sibling wants Crossman remembered at park Back to video

Gerald’s death devastated his family, says his younger brother Ken Crossman. He vowed to his mother, Edith, before her death at 88 in 2015, that he “would do something” for her oldest child.

“I remember how he was like the old mother hen, looking after us in the yard and making sure that we don’t get in trouble,” Crossman told The Sault Star.

His family lived at 212 Shannon Rd., across the street from the pond.

Gerald and Rob went over to throw rocks and sticks through the pond’s ice on Feb. 27, 1960. Rob, said Gerald, lost his balance and fell down an embankment and into the water. Gerald died trying to get him out. Four students from the nearby Shingwauk Indian Residential School, now Algoma University, also helped in the rescue effort.