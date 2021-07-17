Cruise ships can return

Jul 17, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Passengers board cruise ship Pearl Mist near Roberta Bondar Pavilion on Saturday, June 15, 2019. (BRIAN KELLY/THE SAULT STAR/POSTMEDIA NETWORK)
Canada will allow cruise ships back into its waters starting in November as the COVID-19 pandemic fades, but they must fully comply with public health requirements that have yet to be finalized.

Earlier this year, Canada extended a ban on cruise ships until February 2022, citing the need to protect public health. Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said in a statement that the restriction would now be lifted on Nov. 1, 2021.

