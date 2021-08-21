Crystal Harvey is missing

Article content

A Sault Ste. Marie woman is missing.

Crystal Harvey, 47, was last seen Aug. 13 in the James Street area, police say.

She was wearing grey jeans and a sweatshirt with a white hood.

Harvey is five-foot-three and about 90 pounds.

Anyone with information about Harvey can call Sault Ste. Marie Police Service at 705-949-6300.