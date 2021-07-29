Culvert work closes Fifth Line East
Part of Fifth Line East will be closed Friday for replacement of a cross culvert.
The closure runs from Great Northern Road to Schultz Road, a release says.
Access to homes and businesses will be via Schultz Road.
Fifth Line East is expected to reopen to traffic on Friday evening.
