This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The police department “became aware” of the assault on Aug. 26.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Cyberattack still impacts police service Back to video

“We’re still in the midst of it,” said spokesperson Lincoln Louttit. “We’re still experiencing IT issues.”

He declined to elaborate on what services continue to be affected by the malicious action. Email is not working.

No sensitive information is believed to have been accessed “at this time,” said Louttit. No firm timeline was suggested when Louttit was asked when computer operations were expected to return to normal.

The police department has not received any payment demand from the attack’s perpetrators.

Louttit is not aware of any similar attack on being made on the police depatment’s computer systems. Pornographic images were posted on “a couple” of pages of the service’s former website.

Emergency calls can still be made to 911. The business line at 705-949-6300 is still operational.

The police department alerted partners, including other law enforcement agencies, the Crown attorney’s office and City of Sault Ste. Marie, to the cyberattack. Sault College experienced a similar incident in June.