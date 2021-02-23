Cyclists meet
Sault Cycling Club holds its annual general meeting on Zoom.
Meeting date is March 11 at 8 p.m. a release says.
Elections will be held for five positions: mountain bike director, touring director, road bike director and two directors at large.
Registration and nomination form information are available at www.saultcyclingclub.ca
