Cyclists meet

Sault Cycling Club holds its annual general meeting on Zoom.

Meeting date is March 11 at 8 p.m. a release says.

Elections will be held for five positions: mountain bike director, touring director, road bike director and two directors at large.

Registration and nomination form information are available at www.saultcyclingclub.ca