Cystic fibrosis walk goes virtual

An annual fundraising walk organized by Cystic Fibrosis Canada will be held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participants can raise pledges and do their walk by May 30. May is cystic fibrosis awareness month.

Register at www.cysticfibrosis.ca/walk

Dollars raised help more than 4,300 Canadians with cystic fibrosis.