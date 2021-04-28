Article content

Tears without action doesn’t cut it for Mike Da Prat.

The president of United Steelworkers Local 2251 wants to ensure workers are safe on the job.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Da Prat wants 'clear rules' during pandemic Back to video

Da Prat joined nearly a dozen labour and political leaders to mark National Day of Mourning at an online service Thursday.

An average of 200 Ontario residents have died on the job each year over the last decade, said Sault Ste. Marie and District Labour Council president Michel McCleave-Kennedy.

“We have to prevent this event from becoming similar to that in the United States over gun control – lots of sorrow, lots of commitment, however no action,” said Da Prat.

He’s sending a letter to Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Sault Ste. Marie MPP Ross Romano expressing his concerns that safety in the workplace “has backslid” since the Progressive Conservatives formed the provincial government.

“When we ask for enforcement it’s not forthcoming,” said Da Prat of “a number of close calls” involving worker safety at Algoma Steel. “We don’t know why.”