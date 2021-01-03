Damphousse now leads Ottawa-Cornwall Catholics

Brian Kelly
Jan 03, 2021  •   •  < 1 minute read
Archbishop of Ottawa-Cornwall, Marcel Damphousse. Photo by Dan Morency /Archdiocese of Ottawa-Cornwall

The former bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sault Ste. Marie is now officially the archbishop of the Archdiocese of Ottawa-Cornwall.

Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Marcel Damphousse’s predecessor, Archbishop Terrence Prendergast, in early December.

Damphousse was appointed Prendergast’s coadjutor bishop in May 2020. He succeeds Prendergast.

Damphousse followed Jean-Louis Plouffe as the Sault bishop in 2015.

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.