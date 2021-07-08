Dave Rector wins ARCH 50/50 draw

Brian Kelly
David and Karen Rector celebrate his ARCH 50/50 draw win. SUPPLIED
Dave Rector won $28,000 playing Algoma Residential Community Hospice’s online 50/50 draw in June.

His ticket number was L-3535929, a release says.

Rector’s parents died at the hospice.

ARCH is adding a $1,000 early bird prize the second Wednesday of each month.

Tickets for the July draw can be bought until 9:30 a.m. on July 30.

