Dave Rector wins ARCH 50/50 draw
Dave Rector won $28,000 playing Algoma Residential Community Hospice’s online 50/50 draw in June.
His ticket number was L-3535929, a release says.
Rector’s parents died at the hospice.
ARCH is adding a $1,000 early bird prize the second Wednesday of each month.
Tickets for the July draw can be bought until 9:30 a.m. on July 30.
