De Young wins nearly $200,000

A six-figure lottery win prompted a good cry from Lawrence De Young.

The retired Elliot Lake man won $199,190 playing Ontario Lottery and Gaming’s Lottario draw last Boxing Day.

De Young checked his ticket five times before reporting his win.

“I made it through the call with OLG then went out to the car to cry my eyes out,” he said in a release.

De Young plans to share his winnings with his family, pay some bills and do some work around his house.

He bought his ticket at Rexall on Nova Scotia Walk in Elliot Lake.

The win easily tops De Young’s previous lottery win. He and 100 co-workers shared a prize of more than $78,000. His share was $776.