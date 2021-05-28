Woman's death not suspicious: POLICE

Article content

There’s no foul play connected with a woman who was found dead after a dumpster fire early Friday.

The female was located deceased in a large garbage bin at the rear of Value Village on Northern Avenue.

Sault Ste. Marie Police Service responded at about 3:30 a.m.

The woman’s identity is to be confirmed, said Sault Ste. Marie Police Service spokesperson Lincoln Louttit.

“Through the course of the investigation officers have been able to determine that there’s no criminality,” he said. “All the aspects around it are not suspicious. The entire incident, there’s no criminality being investigated by the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service.”

The police department is assisting the coroner’s office and Ontario Fire Marshal.

The incident follows a female pedestrian dying after being struck in a hit-and-run crash on Second Line West on Thursday morning. A woman was found murdered on James Street on May 17.

“This has been a pretty tragic week in Sault Ste. Marie,” said Louttit.

