Deadline nears for cannabis store comment

Anyone wanting to comment on New North Greenhouse’s plans to operate a cannabis retail store has until Friday to speak up.

Alcohol and Gaming Commission Ontario allows 15 days for the public to respond to New North Greenhouse’s application. The public notice phase started April 30. The business is on Airport Road.

Details on how to file a written submission are available online at https://www.agco.ca/content/cannabis-submissions

