Deadline nears for school calendar input

Parents have until Jan. 29 to offer input for Algoma District School Board’s 2021-2022 calendar.

Four dates are being considered for two professional activity days – Oct. 29 or Nov. 1 and April 1 or April 29.

Set professional activity days are Sept. 2, Sept. 24, Feb. 4, May 20 and June 10.

First day of classes is Sept. 7. Christmas break runs Dec. 20 to 31. March break is March 14 to 18. The school year ends June 30.

ADSB has receieved 301 comments about the upcoming school year calendar. Nearly half, 44 per cent, are from parents, superintendent of education Marcy Bell told trustees during a meeting Tuesday evening.

A survey is available on the board’s website at www.adsb.on.ca