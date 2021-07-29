Dean Sayers re-elected chief of Batchewana First Nation

Dean Sayers will continue to serve as chief of Batchewana First Nation.

He topped challengers Teala Nadjiwon and Peter Sewell on Wednesday to continue to lead the community.

Sayers was first elected chief in 2006.

Forty-three candidates sought eight councillor positions. Greg Agawa, Harvey Bell, Luke McCoy, Mark McCoy, Gary Roach, Melissa Sayers, Trevor Sayers and Ann Tegosh were elected.