Death probe continues
Police continue to investigate circumstances surrounding a dead woman found near West Street on Monday.
Forensic evidence collection and analysis are underway, Sault Ste. Marie Police Service says.
Anyone with information about the incident can call Det. Sgt. Marc Dubie at 705-949-6300, ext 114 or Crime Stoppers at 705-942-7867 or 800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can be made online at www.saultcrimestoppers.com.
