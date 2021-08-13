Death threats made online: Police

Brian Kelly
Aug 13, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service Headquarters. SUPPLIED
A man is accused of threatening to kill people on social media.

Sault Ste. Marie Police Service was told about the incident on Thursday.

Darryl McMillan, 36, was charged with uttering threats-cause death or bodily harm and failing to comply with an undertaking.

His court date is Monday.

