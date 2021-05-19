Demand prompts Alzheimer Society move
More people with dementia and not enough room to help them and their caregivers are prompting Alzheimer Society of Sault Ste. Marie and Algoma District to move to a larger location near Cambrian Mall this summer.
The charity tentatively plans to relocate from 341 Trunk Rd., to 61 Great Northern Rd., in early August.
The new location, previous home to Volkswagen and Toyota dealerships, is 9,000 square feet. Alzheimer Society’s current site is 3,750 square feet after expanding from an initial 2,500 square feet.
“We’ve done nothing but grow since our move to the Trunk Road location,” executive director Terry Caporossi told The Sault Star during a recent interview. “This is all based our need in our community because our wait lists are so high. We have outgrown our current space. We simply cannot grow our programs any further.”
Alzheimer Society served slightly more than 2,000 clients after moving to Trunk Road from Albert Street East in 2012. Caseload stands at 3,129 now and is projected to jump to 6,000 by 2031. Alzheimer Society is seeing younger adults in their 50s and 60s who are being diagnosed with dementia-related diseases.
One-third of the space at its new location will be dedicated to an adult day program previously housed at F.J. Davey Home. Four more staff will join the current complement of 23 when that program starts helping 15 to 18 clients per day. Alzheimer Society had 13 employees in 2013.
Judi Gough, president of the Alzheimer Society’s board, wants the new location to offer all services needed by persons with dementia and their caregivers.
“As the disease progresses, and as the needs of families change, then we have people connected to be able to support them right through that process,” said the retired Sault College social service worker professor. “To me, that’s just critical. I think we know from the people that use our services being able to have and work with people who know you, who know the person with dementia, who can support you all through the process, is what we’re aiming for as a board.”
Alzheimer Society will continue to have to raise $400,000 annually to offer front-line services.
A banner marking the Alzheimer Society’s new location went up at 61 Great Northern Rd., on Wednesday. The building was chosen for its size, central location and single level, said Gough. Volunteer project manager is Garr Smith, a retired senior designer at Tulloch Engineering.
