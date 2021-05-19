Demand prompts Alzheimer Society move

Article content

More people with dementia and not enough room to help them and their caregivers are prompting Alzheimer Society of Sault Ste. Marie and Algoma District to move to a larger location near Cambrian Mall this summer.

The charity tentatively plans to relocate from 341 Trunk Rd., to 61 Great Northern Rd., in early August.

The new location, previous home to Volkswagen and Toyota dealerships, is 9,000 square feet. Alzheimer Society’s current site is 3,750 square feet after expanding from an initial 2,500 square feet.

“We’ve done nothing but grow since our move to the Trunk Road location,” executive director Terry Caporossi told The Sault Star during a recent interview. “This is all based our need in our community because our wait lists are so high. We have outgrown our current space. We simply cannot grow our programs any further.”

Alzheimer Society served slightly more than 2,000 clients after moving to Trunk Road from Albert Street East in 2012. Caseload stands at 3,129 now and is projected to jump to 6,000 by 2031. Alzheimer Society is seeing younger adults in their 50s and 60s who are being diagnosed with dementia-related diseases.