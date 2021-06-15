Dewar brought AEDs to city sites

Article content

Roy Dewar helped get automated external defibrillators in City of Sault Ste. Marie facilities.

He died June 8 at age 68.

Dewar was manager of health and safety for the city when he helped with the initial purchase of six AEDs for the municipality in 2006.

The electronic devices were put at arenas, including John Rhodes and McMeeken Centre, drop-in centres for seniors and Civic Centre.

Dewar also acted as the city contact for public access to defibrillators with Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario, said health and safety coordinator Also Iacoe.

AEDs now total 23 at municipal properties.

Dewar is survived by his wife, Barbara, two children and five grandchildren.

An online memorial service will be held June 28 at 7 p.m. Email Brad Cook at bradc2596@gmail.com for information.