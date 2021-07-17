Diles heads LSSU athletics

Brian Kelly
Jul 17, 2021  •  23 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
David Diles SUPPLIED
David Diles SUPPLIED

David Diles is Lake Superior State University’s new director of athletics.

The Michigan native has more than 25 years experience as a National Collegiate Athletic Association athletic diretor, a release says.

Diles most recently worked at Virginia Military Institute. He’s also held positions at Case Western Reserve University, Eastern Michigan University, Auburn University, Central Michigan University and Dexter Commuity Schools. Diles was assistant director of public relations for the New York Jets in 1984.

Advertisement

Latest National Stories

News Near Sault Ste. Marie

This Week in Flyers