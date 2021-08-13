Dirt bike stolen, man charged

Brian Kelly
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service Headquarters. SUPPLIED
A man took a dirt bike from a downtown-area business and removed its identifying markings, police say.

The theft happened in the 200 block of Bruce Street on Aug. 3. The victims recovered the dirt bike, valued at about $2,500, later that day and contacted police.

A suspect was arrested on Thursday.

Scott Erdman, 49, was charged with theft under $5,000 and mischief under $5,000.

His court date is Oct. 4.

