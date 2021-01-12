Article content

An electrostatic disinfecting machine was taken from Rankin Arena in Batchewana First Nation.

The theft happened Dec. 19 in the late afternoon.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Disinfecting machine swiped Back to video

A suspect walked throughout the arena for about two-and-a-half hours before taking the bright green machine valued at $1,500.

A video can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sDR-ItjywLI&feature=youtu.be

Anyone with information about the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 705-942-7867 or visit www.saultcrimestoppers.com