Disinfecting machine swiped

Brian Kelly
Jan 12, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  < 1 minute read
Crime Stoppers logo

An electrostatic disinfecting machine was taken from Rankin Arena in Batchewana First Nation.

The theft happened Dec. 19 in the late afternoon.

A suspect walked throughout the arena for about two-and-a-half hours before taking the bright green machine valued at $1,500.

A video can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sDR-ItjywLI&feature=youtu.be

Anyone with information about the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 705-942-7867 or visit www.saultcrimestoppers.com

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.