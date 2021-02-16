Coldest Night of the Year sizzles with pledges

Article content

Jennifer Sarlo, co-event director of St. Vincent Place’s Coldest Night of the Year, bundles up for the annual fundraiser to be held virtually on Saturday. St. Vincent Place is enjoying the strongest support for its yearly event since its launch in 2013. Dollars raised by 167 participants stand at $94,990 on Tuesday afternoon. That tops the previous high of $89,000 collected by 230 walkers in 2019. Sara McCleary, marketing and fundraising co-ordinator at St. Vincent Place, calls the 2020 tally amazing. “It shows that the community really steps up when they know there’s a need and they’re given the opportunity to help.” Top fundraiser Joe Ruscio has collected $42,820 in pledges. BRIAN KELLY