Doucet scholarship helps students
A scholarship recognizing a Sault Ste. Marie Police Service officer who died on duty helps high-school graduates interested in law-related careers.
Deadline to apply to the Don Doucet Scholarship Fund is May 15, a release says.
Eighty-five students have received $82,500 in assistance from the fund.
Application details are available on a memorial page for the late officer at www.saultpolice.ca
Doucet died in 2006.
