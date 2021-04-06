Article content

A scholarship recognizing a Sault Ste. Marie Police Service officer who died on duty helps high-school graduates interested in law-related careers.

Deadline to apply to the Don Doucet Scholarship Fund is May 15, a release says.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Doucet scholarship helps students Back to video

Eighty-five students have received $82,500 in assistance from the fund.

Application details are available on a memorial page for the late officer at www.saultpolice.ca

Doucet died in 2006.