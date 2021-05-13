Doucet's niece remembers 'what I once had'
Connie Doucet is adding another treasured keepsake to a showcase dedicated to the memory of her stepson.
Const. Donald Doucet, of Sault Ste. Marie Police Service, died May 14, 2006 when the cruiser he was travelling in was struck by an impaired driver at the intersection of McNabb Street and Black Road. The father of two was 41. Doucet was the first city police officer to die on duty.
His niece, Riley Forsey, wrote a letter for a school project that described her reaction to Doucet’s death.
Connie recently found her granddaughter’s reflection when going through “piles of old photographs.
“She loved him so dearly,” said Connie. “He was everybody’s sweetheart.”
Forsey describes waking up at 4 a.m. the day of Doucet’s death to “tears and screams filling my ears” and a “dreadful look” on the face of her father, Mike. Connie’s son married Donald’s younger sister, Lise.
“I was like an icicle ready to fall and smash in a million pieces,” said Forsey. “My thoughts are that he’s somewhere safe.”
She remembered her uncle’s “smile, his personality, the way he loved life so much.
“Sometimes I wonder what life would be like if he were still here with us,” said Forsey. “To this day I wonder why a person so full of life would have their own life taken away so soon, too soon. There are things that happen for a reason. Maybe not for the right reason, but all they do is make me stronger and all I can do is appreciate what I once had and never forget.”
Doucet calls Forsey’s reflection “well-written” and “really thought out.”
She’s added the letter to a showcase in the corner of the living room of her Bayview home she shares with Donald’s father, Louis.
“It’s got all kinds of treasures in there from Donald,” she said.
Mementoes include a sports jersey signed by his co-workers and ball caps.
